Update: Columbus mother, two children found safe in Phenix City

Columbus police said Ashley Glisson, her 4-year-old daughter, Katheryn, and her 2-year-old son, Jackson were found safe in Phenix City just after noon today.
An alert was issued by Columbus police late Thursday for Glisson and her two children. Glisson, her 4-year-old daughter, Katheryn, and her 2-year-old son, Jackson, were last seen several days ago in a 2005 gray Dodge Caravan. The vehicle doesn’t have a rear bumper but has a “Breaking Bad” sticker on the rear window.
“The Glisson family is concerned for their safety since they haven’t heard from them in several days,” police said in the alert.
Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts was encouraged to call 911 or Detective J. Jones at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.
