Three area students named Rising Star winners

Three area students were honored for their role-model behavior Friday afternoon during Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr’s Rising Star Award Ceremony.
Marianna Rendon-Ramirez, Janessa Thompson and Jaco Whiteley were named the Rising Star winners for Fall 2016. The sheriff commended them for their outstanding actions before awarding gift baskets filled with movie tickets, snacks and more.
“I think it’s also important to let you guys know how much people in this line of work appreciate people like you that are doing the right thing and setting that example for the people that you go to school with,” said Darr, who has been hosting the program for at least six years. “I think it makes a big impact on the people you go to school with and the people that you hang around in the community.”
Marianna, a fifth-grader at Forrest Road Elementary, was the youngest to be recognized among her family and friends. Known for going above and beyond what is expected of her, she has participated in the safety patrol team, the math team, the reading bowl and the student council.
“I’m more than happy to be a winner of this,” the 10-year-old said with a bright smile. “It was a really great honor, and I’m proud of myself.”
Janessa, an eighth-grader with Rothschild Leadership Academy, is known for her leadership skills. She has served as the chapter president for the Technology Student Association and organized an educational field trip for her eighth-grade class.
“What inspires me is that I know that I can show other people how to be just like me and help their community, because they have to leave here, too,” said Janessa, 13. “I want to make sure they do the right thing and not get in trouble.”
Jaco, a 10th-grader at Spencer High, is know for his brilliance and integrity. He’s excelling in a senior-level science class and is in the top 10 percent of his sophomore class.
“It feels special to win, because certain schools get a negative outlook,” said the 15-year-old winner. “For students like this to win this award, it gives a positive outlook toward the school. It gives people a better feeling of opportunity.”
