Family, friends remember Antonio Robinson after last gunman sentenced

More than a dozen balloons were released Saturday at Green Acres Cemetery to remember Antonio Deshawn Robinson, four and half years after he was fatally shot in his Jeep Cherokee on Brown Avenue.
Jeanette Davis said the gathering at the cemetery on Schatulga Road was important to bring some closure for the family just four days after Robert Lee Miller III, the second of two men charged in her 19-year-old grandson’s death, was given a life sentence of 55 years in prison. Miller may not be eligible for parole until he serves up to 30 years on the life sentence for murder. He was given another 25 years for aggravated assault and using a firearm during the commission of a crime.
“It was a matter of closure for me and Antonio,” Davis said after releasing balloons at 4:15 p.m. “From the time I came out to the cemetery to the time I got justice for him, it’s very important to me for him to have justice.”
At the gravesite were Robinson’s daughter, Armana, 4, and her mother, Freda Tate, who said Armana was born four months after he was killed. Tate said Robinson had hopes of playing basketball for Columbus State University after playing at Penn State.
“He was real excited,” Tate said.
Davis said her granddaughter won’t get to see her father, unless it’s in a picture, or she visits the cemetery.
“It’s been four and half years,” Davis said. “I can count the hours and minutes since he was killed to time he got final justice.”
She noted the convicted Miller, who has a daughter, likely will be absent from his child’s life as well.
Miller’s codefendant, Javonta Saquan Harris, admitted to firing the fatal shots. He was sentenced earlier this year to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Robinson left Club Cream on 10th Avenue following a dispute in the parking lot with Harris and Miller. They followed the victim’s car to Club Majestic on Cusseta Road and exchanged more harsh words.
Leaving that parking lot, Robinson was driving north on Brown Avenue when the Kia Sorento driven by Harris pulled near his SUV and five shots were fired into the SUV about 2:03 a.m.
