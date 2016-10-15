Man attempts to flee from police after losing wheels on 4 Runner

A man and woman were jailed late Friday after running the wheels off their 2002 Toyota 4 Runner during a police chase from Lee County, Ala., into Columbus, police said.
The suspects were identified as Jerry Dugard, 50, and Shannon Faulkner, 39. Dugard, the driver of the vehicle, faces one count each of possession of methamphetamine, abandonment of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, reckless driving and other traffic offenses. Faulkner was charged with possession of meth, abandonment of controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs.
Dugard is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Monday hearing in Recorder’s Court, while Faulkner’s court date is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said Dugard was driving twice the speed limit when he fled from officers in Lee County, Ala. Some of the 4 Runner’s tires were missing when police found the SUV at Broadway and 13th Street in Columbus about 10:35 p.m.
