LaGrange woman dies in Columbus 3-vehicle crash

Meghann Smith, 24, of LaGrange, Ga. died Sunday morning in a crash involving three vehicles in Columbus.
Muscogee chief deputy coroner Freeman Worley pronounce Smith dead at 2:13 a.m. The cause of death was given as blunt force trauma pending an autopsy.
Worley said he received a call from police at 1:44 a.m. shortly after the crash occurred.
Worley said several people were sent to Midtown Medical Center for treatment and was not sure how badly anyone was hurt.
The wreck happened in the northbound lane of the I-185 between the Airport Thruway exit and the J.R. Allen Parkway exit.
Worley said Smith was a passenger in the back seat of a green Soul that was struck by a southbound Maxima that crossed the median. A Chevrolet was also struck.
