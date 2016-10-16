Gun is pointed at man’s chest by thief

A 75-year-old man told police in LaGrange, Ga., that a man pointed a silver handgun at his chest and demanded money.
According to a police report, the armed robbery took place Saturday around 7:49 a.m. on New Mexio Street.
The victim said he was taking his morning walk when an armed black male, around 25-30 years of age, walked into his yard and approached him.
The man then gave the thief cash that he had in his pockets. The victim said the thief then struck him in the head with the firearm causing him to fall to the ground.
The victim was treated on the scene. Police use a K-9 to hunt for the thief.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments