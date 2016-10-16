3 shot dead in Smiths Station identified

Three people shot dead in Smiths Station, Ala. Saturday had been identified by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
According to official reports at approximately 3:40 p.m. Central Saturday, the Lee County Coroner’s office and Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from St. Francis Hospital about a deceased gunshot victim who had been shot in the arm and chest.
It was determined that Erica Murphy, 38, of Lee Road 851 in the Hickory Bend Subdivision had been shot by her husband and then transported to the hospital by her son.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence along the Lee County Tactical Team including SWAT.
A perimeter was secured around the house and nearby houses were evacated.
At some point communications broke off and the suspect aimed a weapon at deputies with a laser light. He made threats to shoot law enforcement personnel.
After commands to drop the weapon, and a four-hour standoff, Daniel Richard Murphy, 38, was shot by an officer.
That was at approximately 10 p.m. Central.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m. Central.
Nobody else was injured, though, Murphy’s 15-year-old son was in the house.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was called in to take over the investigation.
Murphy’s body will be taken to Montgomery, Ala. for an autopsy.
While deputies were involved in the standoff, they received a 911 call about someone being shot on Lee Road 246.
When EMS and deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Walter L. Lee III with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
He was rushed to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where he died from his wound at 10:41 p.m.
It is believed that Lee got into an argument with another individual who shot Lee in the head with a handgun resulting in his death. His body is going to Montgomery for an autopsy.
Harris said the two homicides are not related and the investigation continues.
