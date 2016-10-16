3 shot dead in Smiths Station, Phenix City; man arrested

Three people shot dead in Smiths Station, Ala. and Phenix City Saturday have been identified by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
In one of the two homicides, an arrest has been made.
According to official reports at approximately 3:40 p.m. CDT Saturday, the Lee County Coroner’s office and Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from St. Francis Hospital about a deceased gunshot victim who had been shot in the arm and chest.
It was determined that Erica Murphy, 38, of Lee Road 851 in the Hickory Bend Subdivision of Phenix City, had been shot by her husband and transported to the hospital by her son.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence along the Lee County Tactical Team including SWAT.
A perimeter was secured around the house and nearby houses were evacated.
At some point, communications broke off and the suspect aimed a weapon at deputies with a laser light. He made threats to shoot law enforcement personnel.
After commands to drop the weapon, and a four-hour standoff, Daniel Richard Murphy, 38, was shot by an officer.
That was at approximately 10 p.m. CDT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m. CDT.
Nobody else was injured, though, Murphy’s 15-year-old son was in the house.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was called in to take over the investigation.
Murphy’s body will be taken to Montgomery, Ala. for an autopsy.
While deputies were involved in the standoff, they received a 911 call about someone being shot at 8054 Lee Road 246 in Smiths Station, Ala.
The call came at approximately 8:30 p.m. CDT. When EMS and deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Walter L. Lee III with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
He was rushed to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where he died from his wound at 10:41 p.m. CDT.
Police have arrested 34-year-old Jose Angel Ramirez and charged him with murder. It is believed that Lee got into an argument Ramirez, his brother-in-law, who shot Lee in the head with a handgun resulting in his death. His body is going to Montgomery for an autopsy.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Ramirez was transported to the Lee County Detention Center.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
