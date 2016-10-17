Columbus cab driver dies after shooting

A driver with the Warrior Cab Company was fatally shot early this morning at Parkwood Mobile Home Park, said Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry.
The 50-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 11:05 a.m. at Columbus Midtown Medical Center, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur.
Touchberry said police were called to the Parkwood Mobile Home Park at 527 Farr Road after the shooting occurred between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. It’s being investigated as a homicide, he confirmed.
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been given, police confirmed.
Shawn Jackson, who lives at Parkwood Mobile Home Park, said was headed to work when he noticed the cab parked behind his vehicle. He went to check on him and noticed that he had been shot in the head.
“When we got up and we were getting in the car, he didn’t move the van,” said Jackson, who reported the shooting to police. “When we went to the window to see why he didn’t move the van, he was slumped over in the seat.”
Hours after the incident, Jackson was still shaken up and seriously considering moving. He said he didn’t know the victim personally, but it was devastating to witness.
“It still has me shaken up, because he’s a human being,” Jackson said. “It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
