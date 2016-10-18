Columbus man pleads not guilty to molesting teen multiple times

A 24-year-old Columbus man accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl in November on St. Marys Road pleaded not guilty this morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
David Lee Henry Jr., who the victim identified as her attacker, was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. Brittany Hayes said authorities were called to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center on Nov. 18, 2015 to speak with a teen who reported that Henry sexually abused her multiple times.
Police interviewed the girl Dec. 8 at the Children’s Playhouse, where she stated that Henry molested her at a St. Marys Road residence three times between Nov. 5 and Nov. 18.
“The juvenile victim stated that Henry told her not to tell anyone about the sexual contact they had, but the pain was so bad that she had to tell her parents about it and went to the hospital to receive treatment,” Hayes testified.
After the interview, Hayes called Henry to tell him that she needed to question him about the accusation. He said he would not “get called” and would return her phone call whenever it was convenient for him, according to police.
Hayes said she attempted to contact him five more times between Dec. 8 and Jan. 20 before issuing a child molestation warrant for his arrest on Jan. 20. He was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report.
Represented by Columbus public defender Charles Lykins, Henry didn’t testify in court.
