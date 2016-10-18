Three teens charged in theft of car and taking part in gang activity

Columbus police have charged two teen girls and a juvenile in the Oct. 8 theft of a 2013 Ford Mustang that may have involved gang activity.
Shaila Marshanna Pollard, 17, and Ashley Monae Truitt, 18, face one count each of theft by receiving stolen property and participant in criminal gang activity. Pollard is held in Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. hearing Wednesday in Recorder’s Court while Truitt is scheduled for an 8 a.m. hearing. An unidentified 16-year-old juvenile is charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property.
Police were called to Chester’s BBQ & Grocery on Northstar Drive to check on a stolen vehicle at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 8. An officer found a convertible 2013 Ford Mustang valued at $25,000. The juvenile was taken into custody about six hours later at Andrews Road and East Central Circle.
Pollard was arrested at at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Truitt surrendered to authorities at the Public Safety Center at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
