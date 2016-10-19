Columbus man arrested in Circle K armed robbery

A 52-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning as a suspect in the Sept. 24 Circle K armed robbery on Veterans Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Columbus Police Department.
James Walker Mathis, the accused, faces one count each of armed robbery, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to the business at 1445 Veterans Parkway around 2:46 a.m. Sept. 24 to investigate an armed robbery. The store clerk said a man brandished a knife and threatened him with it before leaving with cash.
No one was injured during the incident, police confirmed.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Oct. 3. Mathis was taken into custody in connection with the crime at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
