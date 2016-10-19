Coroner: Warrior Cab Co. driver identified in fatal shooting

A Warrior Cab Company driver who was fatally shot Monday was identified as Dewayne Chronister, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.
Coroner Buddy Bryan said efforts to reach relatives of Chronister were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 11:05 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center. His body is at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Police were called at 6:04 a.m. to Parkwood Mobile Home Park at 527 Farr Road to check on a shooting.
A resident of the mobile home park found the driver with a head wound and slumped over in his seat before police were called to the scene.
Chronister is the 19th homicide in the city this year. It came two days after Antonio Giddens, 39, was found stabbed at least 10 times during a dispute in East Wynnton. A suspect, Curtis George Porter, surrendered to authorities late Tuesday in connection with that homicide.
No arrest has been made in the death of the cab driver. The shooting remains under investigation.
