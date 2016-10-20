Crime

October 20, 2016 11:20 AM

Man exposes himself to woman in Somerset Avenue area

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are investigating a public indecency incident reported to have happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and Plantation Road.

Authorities said they were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to speak with the victim. She stated that she was in her vehicle when a man approached her and exposed himself.

A description of the accused wasn’t released, and no arrests have been made.

Sheldon said there is no further information available concerning the case, because it’s still under investigation.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

