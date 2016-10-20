Fallen officers remembered with candlelight vigil at City Services Center

On the night of Sept. 8, 1994, officer Charles Edward Osborne was taking two teens home for violating curfew when one pulled a gun near Bell Street and Henry Avenue and took his life.
During the history of the Columbus Police Department, 27 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty. More than 35 members of the Columbus Against Drugs neighborhood group joined police and friends Thursday for the Annual Fallen Officer’s Memorial in front of the City Services Center.
Each year, Columbus Against Drugs joins members of the department to honor fallen officers, said Police Chief Ricky Boren. “It’s great to have this kind of community participation where citizens come out and we basically communicate with one another,” the chief said. “It’s great to have that support. A lot of places don’t have that support. It’s one of the community policing programs at its best.”
Police are a friend to many in neighborhood. “We have citizen support in Columbus Georgia,” he said. “ We always had citizen support. We go into a neighborhood an they know we are their friend. It’s not that way with everyone. It won’t be that way with everyone especially if someone is running from law enforcement or if they out there breaking the law.”
David Lockett, who helped organized CAD in 1991 and worked with Osborne, will never forget a car from a patrol major that night. “You don’t want to accept it, but you know it’s true,” he said. “It is like a loved one. You work with someone long, it gets to be like family. You miss a person. I thought about the absence at home. It could have been my home.”
As an Army Ranger who served in Vietnam during the 1960s, Lockett knows what is like to work with members of a team and support one another. “I’m glad today we are still able to say what we did today to pay respect to officers,” he said. “We got a lot of them out there working.”
More than 25 years later, Lockett said the neighborhood group is still working with the Special Operations Unit to stop drugs in their neighborhood. “I’m still in Columbus Against Drugs,” he said. “I’m still up with hope and down with dope. I don’t like illegal drugs. Our kids need something to do. They don’t have to be pro basketball athlete to make it.”
Sgt. Donald Bush, who oversees the Crime Prevention Unit, said the department’s efforts with neighborhood groups is a partnership with residents. “We’re always looking for new members,” he said.
Whether it is the work of the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office or Muscogee Marshal’s Office, they are all working to make the city a better place, Bush said. “We want this city to be the best on list,” he said.
.At the end of the program, members of CAD lit candles to remember fallen officers.
