Richards, Clubview schools placed on ‘secure perimeter’ during standoff

A Columbus police officer has been shot and a man is barricaded at the home on 3312 Hilton Avenue, according to an authority in public safety.
Richards Middle School and Clubview Elementary School were placed on “secure perimeter,” said Muscogee County School District communications director Valerie Fuller. That means nobody is allowed outside the buildings, but the schools operate as normal, she said. Both schools were dismissed at their regular times, she said.
Clubview Elementary, 2836 Edgewood Road, is 0.7 miles from the site of the incident, while Richards Middle School, 2892 Edgewood Road, is 0.9 miles. Columbus High School, 1700 Cherokee Avenue, is 1.5 miles from the scene.
Check back for more information at it become available.
