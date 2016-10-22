Third suspect in deadly Peachtree Mall shooting arrested

A third suspect in the Peachtree Mall shooting that left Anthony Meredith dead March 26 was taken into custody on Friday, Columbus police said.
Terell McFarland, 25, is jailed more than three weeks after a Muscogee County grand jury indicted him, Tekoa Chantrell Young, 23, and Xzavaien Trevon Jones , 18, in the death of Meredith, 24, at the 3131 Manchester Expressway shopping center. McFarland is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on one count each of murder, participation in criminal gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and sell and manufacture of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Meredith had been shopping with his 3-year-old daughter the Saturday before Easter when he was shot eight times about 7:28 p.m. He was found lying at the southwest entrance of the shopping center and pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 8:05 p.m., at Midtown Medical Center.
According to the indictment, all suspects are alleged members of a gang. An indictment alleges each is associated with the Crips street gang.
Young and Jones are held in the Muscogee County Jail and face similar charges in the fatal shooting. Jones also is accused of using a firearm to commit a felony.
During an April 20 Recorder’s Court hearing, police investigators said Meredith’s homicide may have been vengeance for the 2015 deadly shooting of Christopher Twitty on Nov. 21 at his Wickam Drive home. Twitty was a member of the Crips and brought Jones into the group. No suspect has been charged in Twitty’s death.
