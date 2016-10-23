Police seek suspect in shooting of teen

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are seeking a suspect in a shooting of a teen that occurred Saturday.
According to a police report, officers responded to a call at 4:13 p.m.
Arriving at the Griggs Recreation Center at 716 Glenn Robertson Street officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The teen was taken for medical treatment.
Police say 18-year-old Justin Marquez Dallas is a suspect in the shooting.
There are warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
