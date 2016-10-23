Police say man suffers facial fractures in battery

Police in LaGrange, Ga., say a 62-year-old man had facial fractures following an aggravated battery Saturday.
According to an official report, police responded to a call at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person being assaulted.
Officers found the man who was unable to speak because of his injuries. The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.
Listed as suspects in the report are Asia Strickland and Rashad Coleman.
No arrest has been made.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
