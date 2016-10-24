Columbus woman charged with DUI after car collides with train

A Columbus driver was arrested and charged with DUI after her vehicle collided with a train Sunday night at the intersection of 35th Street and Ninth Avenue, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Shakera Marzell Collins, 23, was treated at Midtown Medical Center before being booked into the Muscogee County Jail. She faces one count each of no proof of insurance, no state tag and disregarding a railroad signal in addition to the DUI charge.
She was released from the Muscogee County Jail on bond by Monday afternoon.
Columbus police said Collins, who was traveling in a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria, headed south on River Road and turned right onto 35th Street around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities said she was trying to cross the railroad tracks on 35th Street when the railroad signal’s lights flashed and its horn sounded. She disregarded the signal and a train collided with the side of her vehicle, causing an extensive amount of damage to the Ford Crown Victoria she was driving, according to a police report.
The conductor told police he sounded the train horn when he noticed Collins trying to cross the tracks, but she continued into the train’s pathway.
Officials said Collins complained of discomfort to her legs and head and neck after the incident. The conductor was not harmed.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
