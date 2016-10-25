Man stabbed in front of Country’s Barbecue after fight with homeless man

A man told authorities he was stabbed in the left shoulder Monday afternoon during an altercation with a homeless man in front of the Country’s Barbecue in downtown Columbus.
The victim was treated at the scene with a bandage and transported to Midtown Medical Center for further treatment. His current condition is unclear, but officials confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Authorities said they were called to the Country’s Barbecue at 1329 Broadway around 12:55 p.m. Monday after a man was stabbed in front of the restaurant.
Police spoke with the victim, who stated that a homeless man asked to use his cellphone and he allowed it. When he asked for him to return the phone, the two got into an argument that turned physical when the homeless man punched him in the face and stabbed him in the left shoulder with scissors, according to a police report.
The attacker then fled on foot before police arrived, heading south on Broadway.
The victim and a witness described the attacker as a bald black man who appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to the report.
