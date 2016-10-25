Crime

October 25, 2016 11:37 AM

Muscogee County officials seek wanted sex offender

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr took to Facebook Tuesday morning to ask for the community’s help locating Henry Weed, a 56-year-old man who Darr said failed to register as a sex offender.

Weed, who was convicted of sexual abuse, is about 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds, according to the sheriff’s post.

Darr advised the public that they should immediately call law enforcement if they spot him instead of trying to apprehend him themselves.

To report information about the suspect’s whereabouts, call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos