Muscogee County officials seek wanted sex offender

1:41 Bo Bartlett Center closer to permanent home at Columbus State Pause

1:05 'It starts off with you protecting your neighborhood...'

1:17 Twelve things to know about the Columbus Aquatic Center

0:38 Eugene Thomas discusses the 'comfort' that comes from staying in a gang

0:29 Teen charged in Double Churches homicide maintains his innocence

0:59 Eugene Thomas talks about growing up in 'School Alley'

2:12 Parents frustrated by futile search for mental health care for daughter

2:15 Parents discuss safety in wake of murder at Double Churches Park

1:21 Family, friends remember Antonio Robinson after last gunman sentenced