Muscogee County officials seek wanted sex offender

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr took to Facebook Tuesday morning to ask for the community’s help locating Henry Weed, a 56-year-old man who Darr said failed to register as a sex offender.
Weed, who was convicted of sexual abuse, is about 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds, according to the sheriff’s post.
Darr advised the public that they should immediately call law enforcement if they spot him instead of trying to apprehend him themselves.
To report information about the suspect’s whereabouts, call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
