Woman accused of choking 2-year-old son, spitting on police officer

A 25-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly choked her 2-year-old son outside of the House of Mercy in Columbus, where she was residing at the time.
Kellie Lashaun Williams, the accused, was taken into custody at 3:40 p.m. Friday outside of the social services organization at 1532 Third Ave. She spit in a police officer face as he was placing her in the backseat of the patrol vehicle to transport her to the Muscogee County Jail, according to an arrest report.
Williams is scheduled to face one count each of cruelty to children and obstruction of a police officer during a 9 a.m. Friday preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Police said the mother was seen outside of the House of Mercy grabbing the child by his hair, choking him and pulling his clothes off. It is unclear at this time whether the child sustained any serious injuries.
Williams reportedly refused to comply with verbal commands given by police during her arrest and also spit in an officer’s face while he was trying to get her into the patrol vehicle.
