Muscogee Co. residents dropped off most meds in state on Drug Take-Back Day

Muscogee brought in more unwanted medication than any other Georgia county Saturday during national Drug Take-Back Day, Sheriff John Darr announced Tuesday morning during a news conference.
Officials were accepting unused and unwanted medication at the CVS at 1367 Double Churches Road and other locations that day with the intent to safely dispose of it. Approximately 203 pounds of drugs were collected during the event, bringing the total for the year to 4,678 pounds, the sheriff confirmed.
“We appreciate the people in the community participating in this and turning this in,” said Darr, who added that the Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the sheriff’s office for the nationwide initiative. “There are so many dangers involved with prescription medication that everyone hears when they see the local news and the national news.”
The sheriff reminded the public that there are numerous spots in the area where they can drop off their medication year-round.
Those locations include the Dinglewood Pharmacy at 1939 Wynnton Road, the North Columbus Pharmacy at 6490 Veterans Parkway (Main Street Village), Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in the Government Center at East 10th Street, the City Services Center at 3111 Citizens Way and the Village Apothecary at 6801 River Road.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments