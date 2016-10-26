Police: Cab driver shot, killed on what was supposed to be his day off

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty Pause

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

1:13 Warrior cab towed away from shooting scene at Parkwood Mobile Home Park

0:19 Police on scene investigating homicide of local cab driver

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

0:59 Uptown Idol finalists' audition tape: Cho Rambo

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:46 Boxing coach shares experience working with Eugene Thomas