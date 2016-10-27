Police: Ladder left in roadway caused fatal Interstate 185 crash

A metal ladder left in the northbound lane of Interstate 185 near the Buena Vista Road exit led to the fatal two-vehicle crash that killed 77-year-old Charlie Sampson Tuesday afternoon, according to a Columbus police report released early this morning.
Authorities said a man traveling in a 2009 Toyota Venza was headed north on Interstate 185 in the outside lane and struck a metal ladder that was in his pathway about half a mile north of Buena Vista Road. It caused him to lose control of the car and strike the left rear bumper tire of the 1996 Dodge Ram Sampson said driving, according to the report.
Police said Sampson was in the outside emergency lane when it was hit. After the impact, both vehicles traveled north and then turned west toward the inside concrete retaining wall where they came to a rest.
Sampson was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center along with one of the passengers in his vehicle and the driver of the Toyota Venza. The 77-year-old man was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 1:47 p.m. in the emergency room.
The other individuals taken to the hospital for treatment has since been released, Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word confirmed this morning.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
