Opelika man accused of placing cameras in high school men’s bathroom

A 31-year-old man has been accused of placing cameras in men’s bathrooms at multiple locations, including the Opelika High School football stadium and the Shug Jordan Soccer Fields, Opelika police announced this morning during a news conference.
Kirston Jermaine Dowdell was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal surveillance and production of pornography with minors in connection with the case. He is being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
Police said they were informed about a camera being placed in a public restroom stall at the Opelika High’s football stadium at 1700 Lafayette Parkway. It was later determined that Dowdell allegedly placed it there.
He also placed cameras similar to the coat hook recording device in the men’s bathrooms at Auburn’s Shug Jordan Soccer Field at 1520 Shug Jordan Parkway and another undetermined location, according to a press release from police.
Officials searched Dowdell’s residence at 1200 West St., where they seized multiple electronics. The preliminary examination found no indication the videos have been uploaded to the Internet or shared with others, but confirmed that less than 24 children are victims of the incident.
The devices were turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s mobile office for computer forensic examination. The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force is now leading the investigation.
“An initial examination by the FBI has revealed less than two dozen child victims, whom the FBI, the Auburn Police Department and Opelika Police Department are working diligently to positively identify and locate,” authorities said in the release. “All cameras are believed to have been recovered, and we are confident no threat exists to the public at this time.”
The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes and provide these victims with information, assistance, services and resources. Anyone who has information about Dowdell is urged to come forward. Emails concerning the incident can be sent to Opelika.Victim@ic.fbi.gov.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments