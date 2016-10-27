Crime

October 27, 2016 10:16 PM

Man accused in July assault in hotel room

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A 29-year-old Columbus man has been charged with sexual assault sodomy almost four months after the alleged incident at the Budgetel Inn & Suites.

Anmorrio T. Scales was taken into custody Wednesday at a Torch Hill Road apartment, police said. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police said the charge stems from a July 5 incident at 3170 Victory Drive when an officer was called to the room at 3:35 a.m. A young man told police that he had been sexually assaulted.

