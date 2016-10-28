Woman, 40, charged with loitering for purpose of prostitution

A woman was accused of loitering for the purpose of prostitution Wednesday night less than a mile away from the intersection of Manchester Expressway and River Road, according to an arrest report from the Columbus Police Department.
Kellie Jean O’Conner, 40, was arrested on the scene and charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution in connection with the 9:30 p.m. incident. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
She is set to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court 2 p.m. today.
Authorities have not released any more details about the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
