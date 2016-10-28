Officials offer cash reward in Harris County arson investigation

A home and four vehicles were intentionally burned early Sunday at a West Point home in the 100 block of Smith Street, according to a news release from Ralph Hudges, the insurance and safety fire commissioner with the Georgia Department of Insurance.
Officials with Georgia Department of Insurance and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the two fires that were reported around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. There was no mention of injuries, but officials said it caused up to $60,000 worth of damage to the vehicles and minor damage to the vinyl siding and carport.
A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.
Anyone with information about these fires is urged to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Callers may choose to remain anonymous. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
