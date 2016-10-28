Hearing continued for woman accused of choking son, spitting on officer

A preliminary hearing scheduled to be held this morning for a woman accused of choking her 2-year-old son and spitting on a Columbus police officer was continued until next week.
Kellie Lashaun Williams’ hearing was continued until 9 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, where she will face child cruelty and obstruction charges related to the Oct. 21 incident that police said happened at the House of Mercy where she resides.
Authorities said the 25-year-old mother was seen outside of the social services organization at 1532 Third Ave. grabbing the boy by his hair, choking him and pulling off his clothes. It is unclear at this time whether the child sustained any serious injuries as a result of the incident, which police said happened around 3:40 p.m.
Williams reportedly refused to comply with verbal commands given by police when she was being arrested that same day. Officials said she also spit in the face of the officer who was trying to get her into the patrol vehicle and transport her to the Muscogee County Jail.
