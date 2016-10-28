Man pleads not guilty to assaulting an intoxicated soldier

A Columbus man pleaded not guilty Friday to sexual assault sodomy of an intoxicated man at a Victory Drive hotel.
Anmorrio T. Scales, 29, was ordered held without bond on the charge and Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. Scales was taken into custody about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at a Torch Hill Road apartment, almost four months after the July 5 incident at the Budgetel Inn & Suites, 3170 Victory Drive.
Detective Tom Shelton of the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department said the suspect and victim went to a restaurant that evening. The victim became so intoxicated that Scales had to help him from the car to the hotel room shared by four men.
Inside the room, Shelton testified that the lights were off in a dark room about 3:35 a.m. when a third occupant entered the room and realized two people were engaged in a sex act.
Both victim and suspect were interviewed. Both admitted that a sex act occurred but the victim said he didn’t remember what occurred that night. The victim was so angry about what happened that Scales is accused of pulling a knife to force him away .
Police conducted a rape investigation on the victim. “There is DNA,” Shelton said.
After reporting the incident to police, the victim spent the next five days in psychological treatment at Fort Benning where he was assigned. He has since been reassigned to another installation.
Shelton said the intoxicated victim was helped to the room and couldn’t consent to a sex act.
Comments