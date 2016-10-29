Man stabbed with ax or ice pick at Job’s House on Fifth Avenue

A man was stabbed three times in the chest late Friday at the Job’s House, a building that provides single rooms for homeless men and women in downtown Columbus.
The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center after the 11:05 p.m. stabbing at 1235 Fifth Ave. No condition report was available today at Midtown Medical Center .
In a report, police said they were called to the building to check on a stabbing when they found the victim. During a dispute, the victim and suspect, Felton Davis Jr., were in a dispute that became physical before the victim was stabbed three times in the chest.
Davis, 51, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Police said the suspect was armed with an icepick and ax during the assault.
Davis is a resident of the building. Men and women must be homeless to qualify for housing at the Job’s House.
Comments