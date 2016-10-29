Operation Kidsafe helps parents feel better about children’s safety

A Fort Mitchell, Ala., mother feels much better about the safety of her daughter after taking part in the Operation Kidsafe program Saturday at Headquarter Nissan in Columbus.
Tiffani Williams brought her 14-month-old daughter, Kennedi, to the free event at 1725 Whittlesey Road for peace of mind if something did happen to her daughter. Fingerprints and photos were collected and can be placed into a national database for law enforcement authorities across the nation if needed.
“I thought it was a good idea, especially since you never know what can happen in future,” Williams said. “I hope nothing ever happens to her, but if it did, I want to be prepared since the fingerprints are worldwide. It’s a lot easier that way.”
Dressed in Halloween costumes, employees were stationed at tables to take photos of children and get their fingerprints. Amanda Vreeland, a customer public relations manager at the dealership, said parents or guardians only have to tell law enforcement the child is part of Operation Kidsafe if the child is kidnapped or is missing.
“It is 100 percent easier for them to go from there and locate their kid, because they have their information on file,” Vreeland said.
At Saturday’s event, children were treated to Halloween treats from noon to 5 p.m. along with the law enforcement ready to document with the child’s fingerprints and photo.
Williams said she plans to tell other parents in her area about the program.
The event continues at the dealership daily through Nov. 5, Vreeland said. For information, parents may call 706-225-8100.
