Operation Kidsafe helps parents feel better about children’s safety

2:56 Haunted World makeup artist transforms into character Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:13 Sean White: Attention grabbing win over Arkansas shows 'something good' is happening on the Plains

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:29 Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

2:06 How do you get pro hockey players to relocate to the Deep South?