Dancers arrested Sunday for nudity at Carousel Lounge

Columbus police arrested two women early Sunday morning and charged them with nude dancing.
According to a police report, the arrests were made at the Carousel Lounge on Victory Drive.
Members of the Special Operations Unit were conducting an alcohol beverage control check at the club.
Police say Timera Owens, 20, was dancing topless offstage and rubbing up against a male patron.
Lazavia Williams, 26, was observed dancing naked below the waist.
Officers say another dancer attemped to assist Williams clothe herself with underwear when police entered the business.
