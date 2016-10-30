Man dies after his Chevrolet strikes tree Sunday

Marcus. T. Barnes, 35, was killed Sunday morning when his 1989 Chevrolet left the roadway, struck a tree and turned over.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred on Pike County 1101, approximately 10 miles north of Troy, Alabama.
Barnes, a Grady, Ala. resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams.
Investigators say Barnes was not wearing a seat belt and that both speed and alcohol might have been factors in the crash.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments