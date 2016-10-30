Police investigating 2 Sunday armed robberies

Columbus police are investigating two armed robberies which were reported Sunday morning.
According to police reports, both happened on the street with a gun pointed at the victim.
One occurred around midnight on Victory Drive.
The other happened at 4:02 a.m. at the intersection of Andrews Road and 23rd Avenue.
Both victims were males.
Nobody was reported injured.
No further details were available.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
