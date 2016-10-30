Prattville man dies in two-vehicle crash Sunday

A 25-year-old Prattville, Ala. man was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County on Interstate 65.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Derek Ray Dison died at the scene when his 2007 Toyota Rav4 was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord near the 196 mile marker, approximately nine miles south of Clanton, Ala.
Dison’s vehicle left the roadway. He was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected.
Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
