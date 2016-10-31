Attorney: Hospital bill for boy whose leg was amputated may reach $1 million

Attorney Renee Tucker says she may pursue more than $5 million for medical fees alone in a lawsuit she plans to file for her 13-year-old client, who was allegedly slammed to the ground five times by a behavioral specialist.
She said Montravious Thomas, whose leg was amputated after the Sept. 12 incident at Edgewood Student Services Center, continues to receive treatment at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta. He will undergo occupational, physical, rehabilitation and psychological therapy.
Tucker said she sent the Muscogee County School District an ante litem notice “that had a number of $5 million” before the amputation. An ante litem notice is required when someone intends to file a lawsuit against a governmental agency. She also plans to sue Bryant Mosley and MBS, Tucker has said.
She said she hasn’t decided the exact amount they plan to seek, but says hospital bills will be taken into consideration.
“You can figure that if the child is in the hospital for two months at Egleston, that bill is going to probably be in the high ($800,000) or $1 million plus,” said attorney Forest Johnson, who owns the law firm where Tucker is employed.
Johnson said the hospital bill won’t be the only expenses they’ll be keeping in mind while filing the lawsuit.
“You’ll have to adjust to having a situation where you have to deal with no leg,” Johnson said of Thomas. “For a 13-year-old boy, that’s just not easy so there will be a lifelong expense. Because as he grows, he’s going to need different prosthetic devices.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
