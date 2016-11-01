Teen accused of burglarizing Lagrange home with sleeping man inside

The 27-year-old man whose Alford Street home was burglarized early Tuesday morning said his uncle was sleeping in the residence when the incident happened, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.
Kelvin Thornton Jr., who was identified as the 18-year-old thief, was arrested at 2:57 a.m. and charged with burglary. He was transported to the Troup County Jail.
LaGrange police said they responded around 2:57 a.m. Tuesday to a disturbance in the 1100 block of First Avenue, where they spoke to a man who reported that his home was burglarized while his relative was sleeping inside.
The victim said he returned home in the 300 block of Alford Street to find that someone had forcefully entered the residence around 1:30 a.m. He told police that he suspected Thornton of the crime and confronted him at his First Avenue home, where he reportedly found the suspect wearing a watch stolen during the burglary.
Officials said they found Thornton and recovered the stolen property taken from the Alford Street residence, including a PlayStation 4.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
