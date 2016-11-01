Columbus man pleads not guilty to home invasion on Castlewood Parkway

A man accused of early Sunday’s home invasion on Castlewood Parkway waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
George Woodruff, 33, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to second-degree home invasion. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a conditional bond of $50,000.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Authorities said Woodruff was involved in the home invasion that occured Wednesday in the 3900 block of Castlewood Parkway around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. He was arrested on the scene minutes later at 6:20 a.m.
Further details about the incident have yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments