November 1, 2016 10:57 AM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to home invasion on Castlewood Parkway

By Sarah Robinson

A man accused of early Sunday’s home invasion on Castlewood Parkway waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

George Woodruff, 33, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to second-degree home invasion. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a conditional bond of $50,000.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Authorities said Woodruff was involved in the home invasion that occured Wednesday in the 3900 block of Castlewood Parkway around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. He was arrested on the scene minutes later at 6:20 a.m.

Further details about the incident have yet to be released.

