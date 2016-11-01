Wanted sex offender captured in Muscogee County

A 56-year-old man wanted for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender was arrested by Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies, Sheriff John Darr announced Saturday morning in an updated Facebook post.
Henry Weed, who was convicted of sexual abuse, was taken into custody Friday at an undisclosed location.
His was apprehended four days after the sheriff took to Facebook on Oct. 25 to announce the search for Weed. The public was advised to call law enforcement if they knew of his whereabouts.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
