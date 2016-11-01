Suspect with one arm appeared in court to face stabbing charge

A Recorder’s Court hearing for a suspect with one arm was continued Tuesday because the victim is still being treated at Midtown Medical Center .
Felton Davis, 51, appeared before Judge Mary Buckner on one count of aggravated assault but his case was continued until police can determine the condition of the victim in the 11:05 p.m. Friday stabbing at the Job’s House, 1235 Fifth Ave. Police said the man, who was stabbed three times, was in unsatisfactory condition on Monday at the hospital.
Police were called to the building to check on a stabbing when they found a man with stab wounds. The victim and suspect were in a dispute that became physical before the victim was stabbed three times in the chest.
Davis was taken into custody, charged with aggravated assault and held in the Muscogee County Jail. He was represented by public defender Charles Lykins but no testimony was made in court .
The victim and Davis are both residents of the building. Men and women must be homeless to qualify for housing at the Job’s House.
Clara Fraizer, the suspect’s aunt, said Davis lost his left arm just below the elbow more than 20 years ago when he was struck by a train at Manchester Expressway and River Road. He has been disabled and only worked on odd jobs.
Over the years, Fraizer said Davis was the victim of a shooting and he is a target by some because he is disabled. “If he can help somebody, he will do it,” she said outside the courtroom.
Comments