Woman pleads not guilty to choking 1-year-old son at House of Mercy

A woman accused of choking her 1-year-old son at the House of Mercy before spitting on an Columbus police officer who assisted with her arrest pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Kellie Williams, 25, faces one count each of child cruelty and obstruction stemming from the Oct. 21 incident at 1532 Third Ave. that officials said didn’t leave the child with any serious injuries. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $17,500.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. D.K Brown said the House of Mercy manager called authorities to the social services organization around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 21 after Williams was seen abusing her 1-year-old son outside of the building. Witneses reported that she was standing near the roadway pulling the boy’s hair, pulling his clothes off and striking him with her hand several times.
The child has since been placed in a relative’s custody, police confirmed Tuesday morning.
Brown said he tried to interview the mother, who was residing at the House of Mercy at the time, but she refused to speak with police or cooperate.
“Several times when we tried to talk to her, she was just tapping her foot and telling us that she rebuked the devil from us,” Officer Christopher Hazelip testified. “I asked her if she took and medication and she told us ‘no.’”
Brown said Williams spit on him when he tried to get her into the patrol vehicle in front of the business.
“I had her facing toward me with an attempt to have her sit down in the backseat,” Brown told the court. “At which time, she spit on my head and also my face.”
Brown said they were eventually able to get her into the patrol vehicle and transport her to the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus public defender Charles Lykins, who represents Williams, asked if police were ever informed whether Williams was “taking any medication.” Brown confirmed that no one ever reported that to authorities.
Lykins later asked his client what the issue was between her and the boy. She responded, “There wasn’t any problem.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
