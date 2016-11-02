Crime

November 2, 2016 3:15 PM

Police: Boy, 12, arrested after having air gun at Eddy Middle School

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 12-year-old boy was arrested at Eddy Middle School Tuesday morning after he was alledgely found with an air gun on school grounds, according to Columbus police.

He was taken into custody at 9:55 a.m. and charged with carrying weapons on school property.

A Columbus police officer said he was at the 2100 South Lumpkin Road school when he was informed that there was possibly a weapon on school grounds. After further investigation, officials determined that it was either a BB gun, pellet gun or a “gas-powered gun.”

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622

