City worker escapes serious injury after tractor overturns on U.S. 80

An equipment operator for Public Works escaped serious injury Wednesday after the tractor he was driving overturned on a bank along U.S. 80 in Midland, officials said.
Derick Jackson experienced some pain in his knee but no serious injuries during the 1 p.m. crash on the right-of-way just west of Fulton Road, said Michael Jordan, assistant manager of Public Works for the Columbus Consolidated Government.
Jackson was cutting the grass on the bank when the extremely dry conditions caused the tractor to overturn. Jordan blamed the crash on a region mired in a drought.
“We could use some rain,” he said.
The tractor was removed from the right-of-way as other crews continued cutting grass in the area.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
