Columbus officer who was shot during Hilton Avenue break-in returns to work

Joshua McQuien, the Columbus police officer who was shot during an Oct. 21 break-in on Hilton Avenue, returned to full duty on Monday, officials said Wednesday.
One of five shots fired at McQuien struck the left shoulder area of his bullet-proof vest during the 1:22 p.m. search at 3312 Hilton Ave. He was treated at Midtown Medical Center and released with a bruise, authorities said.
Police Maj. J.D. Hawk, head of the Patrol Services Division where McQuien works, said the officer is cleared for full duty but is now working on other assignments for the department.
Police have charged Daniel Ray Crisp with a number of charges in connection with the burglary on Hilton Avenue. He was charged with one count each of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction and criminal damage to property. Crisp is held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $469,000.
McQuien has been with the department about three years.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments