Phenix City police need help identifying man wanted in card theft

Phenix City Police took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon to ask for the public’s help with identifing a man who they believe is involved in a credit card theft.
Authorities said they would like to question him about allegedly using the stolen card on Saturday to pay for a motel room.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to call the Phenix City Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 334-448-2849 or 334-448-2835.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
