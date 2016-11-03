Crime

Phenix City police need help identifying man wanted in card theft

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Phenix City Police took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon to ask for the public’s help with identifing a man who they believe is involved in a credit card theft.

Authorities said they would like to question him about allegedly using the stolen card on Saturday to pay for a motel room.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to call the Phenix City Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 334-448-2849 or 334-448-2835.

