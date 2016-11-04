GBI: Columbus man among 30 arrested after sexually exploiting children

A Columbus man was among 30 arrested during a coordinated investigation between Georgia and Alabama law enforcement agencies that targets people who sexually exploit children via the Internet, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Kerry Williams of Columbus, a 57-year-old mechanic, was one of 20 arrested in Georgia as of Operation Southern Impact. In total, 30 individuals between the ages of 22 to 73 were apprehended on charges involving computer pornography and child exploitation.
Additional charges and arrests may follow after analysis of seized digital devices found during 54 searches, according to a GBI release.
The investigation was launched approximately 3 months ago by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It focuses on those who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using the internet.
Over the course of the operation, 162 digital devices were examined and 731 digital media and devices were seized as evidence in Georgia and Alabama.
“Cooperation is always important in law enforcement, but it is never more important than when we set out to protect children,” GBI stated in the release. “Operation Southern Impact has given us an opportunity to share our experience, information, and resources across units, agencies, and state lines to make sure that there is no safe place to hide for criminals who would victimize the most vulnerable among us.”
In Georgia, the operation was a coordinated effort between the following federal, state, and local criminal justice agencies, including the Columbus Police Department, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia arrests in Operation Southern Impact
- David Potts of Cumming, 61, retired
- Tyler Quarles of Winterville, 24, store clerk
- Parker Hoekstra of Smyrna, 22, student
- Robert Peters of Winston,73, retired
- Kenneth Flowers of Dallas, 54, engineer/small business owner
- Corey Moore of Savannah, 38, unemployed
- Russell Love, Jr., of Swainsboro, 48, unemployed
- Kevin Tanner of Kite, 40, production line worker
- Dwight Watson of Canton, 43, addiction counseling pastor
- Jonathan Hurwitz of Evans, 48, military cybersecurity personnel
- Benjamin Brinker of Lawrenceville, 30, construction
- Daniel Ridley of Cornelia, 34, fencing company employee
- Kerry Williams of Columbus, 57, mechanic
- Roger McDonald of Valdosta, 61, registered nurse
- Shane Murphy of Winder, 37, unemployed
- Jason Herrin of Douglasville, 27, restaurant employee
- Erik Nateras of Atlanta, 27, unknown
