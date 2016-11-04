Coroner’s report shows teen was drunk before fatally struck on River Road

A report shows the blood alcohol level of Justin “JP” Johanson was .224 before he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sept. 4 on River Road near Bradley Park Drive.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the blood alcohol level was part of the autopsy report completed on Monday.
Under state law, an adult is legally drunk with a blood alcohol content at 0.08. Justin, a 15-year-old Northside High School student in Columbus, was three times over that limit when he died at the scene of a crash on River Road near the intersection at Bradley Park Drive.
A 33-year-old woman was traveling south on River Road when her 2011 Kia Optima struck an unknown object in the roadway but it was later identified as the teen. Police said the teen was lying in the roadway near the intersection.
Since Justin’s death, five teens have been charged in connection with the investigation.
Giovanni Montesclaros, 17, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Sept. 14. He was charged with purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, making false statement and writings, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons under 21, possession of a false identification document and attempting to purchase alcohol by misrepresenting his identity. He was released from the Muscogee County Jail on bond.
The juveniles, whose ages range from 15 to 16, face various charges, including curfew violation, minor in possession of alcohol and obstruction by lying to police. They were arrested and released into their parents’ custody, police have said.
